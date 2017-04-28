Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Gallery: Athletic facility underway

Jody Harrison, Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

Wednesday, April 26 was the official groundbreaking of the new Lakeland University outdoor athletic facility. At the ceremony, President David Black and April Arvan, athletic director, said a few words before the digging started.

The facility was announced on Oct. 31 last year by then-President Dan Eck.

