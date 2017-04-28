Gallery: Athletic facility underway
April 28, 2017
Wednesday, April 26 was the official groundbreaking of the new Lakeland University outdoor athletic facility. At the ceremony, President David Black and April Arvan, athletic director, said a few words before the digging started.
The facility was announced on Oct. 31 last year by then-President Dan Eck.
Leave a Comment
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.