Baseball tips off season on spring break

Lakeland’s baseball team tipped off their season on spring break in Fort Myers, Florida as they participated in the Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, which granted them nine games against various teams across the country.

Lakeland had easy runnings for the first two game seven inning set with Anna Maria College. The Muskies outscored the Amcats 3-1 and 12-6. Mid-game scoring helped the Muskies in the second game as they scored eights in the fourth inning to take the lead.

The next night, Lakeland took on a tough opponent, St. John’s University. The Muskies took an early lead in the third inning with a four run burst. The game was settled early on until St. John’s University rallied up in the top of the seventh with a four run inning and took the lead 5-4.

The Muskies answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh. The Muskies went on to win 6-5. Jeremy Surowiec, sophomore sports management, rose to the occasion, striking out a career high nine batters while only giving up one run.

Unfortunately for the Muskies, they ran into a six game skid, being outscored 50-25. The team altogether batted .314 throughout their time in Florida.

Travis Regalado, sophomore marketing major, rattled up a team high .643 batting average (18 for 28) with four doubles. In the pitching end, he had two save opportunities, which were both successful.

The pitching staff and bullpen produced only 19 walks with 39 strikeouts to finish their Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic appearance.

The Muskies still have plenty of season left. Their next game is on Wednesday, March 22 at Roosevelt University.