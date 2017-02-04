Baseball teams hosts camp

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Lakeland University’s baseball team hosted a camp for future recruits and invited middle and high school students from the Sheboygan County area.

Coaching staff and players had the opportunity to lead drills as they seeked to improve the playing ability of the participants.

Jaired Dozier, sophomore exercise science major, enjoyed his time as a facilitator. He said, “I think it was really fun and really cool to see some of the younger guys as well as the high school guys. It was a pleasure on my end and the rest of the roster and coaching staff to be able to work with those guys and be able to improve their skills.”

Not only was this time taken to polish up everybody’s skill set, but it was used for the current rostered players to connect with any of the potential Muskies as well.

Participant and future Muskie, Mikey Flores, was satisfied with his time at the camp. He stated, “I felt a great vibe with the guys (players) and felt welcomed, which was very important to me. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I didn’t want to leave the campus and the only reason why I am so pumped for the fall semester.”

“It was beneficial for both our recruits and our current student athletes,” said Mike Bachar, head coach. “You kind of look forward to these because you get to see your recruits outside of their campus visit. It’s a different atmosphere rather than coming to talk to us about x’s and o’s. It’s fun to see the players and participants interact and seeing everybody having fun.”