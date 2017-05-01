Weekly Outlook: May 1-May 7
May 1, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Monday, May 1—
- Trad: Finals Week
Tuesday, May 2—
- Trad: Finals Week
- 1 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican University—Baseball Field—Cheer on the men as they face Dominican.
- 4 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican University—Baseball Field— Come out to support the men during their second game of the day.
Wednesday, May 3—
- Trad: Finals Week
- 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
Thursday, May 4—
- Trad: Finals Week
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
Friday, May 5—
- Trad: Finals Week
- 6 p.m.—Baccalaureate Service—Laun 210—Celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates.
Saturday, May 6—
- EWO: Commencement
- Trad: Commencement
Sunday, May 7—
- 2 p.m.—Baseball vs. Concordia University Chicago—Baseball Field—Support the men as they take on CUC.
