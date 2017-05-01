Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Weekly Outlook: May 1-May 7

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
May 1, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, May 1—

  • Trad: Finals Week

Tuesday, May 2—

  • Trad: Finals Week
  • 1 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican University—Baseball Field—Cheer on the men as they face Dominican.
  • 4 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican University—Baseball Field— Come out to support the men during their second game of the day.

Wednesday, May 3—

  • Trad: Finals Week
  • 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel

Thursday, May 4—

  • Trad: Finals Week
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

Friday, May 5—

  • Trad: Finals Week
  • 6 p.m.—Baccalaureate Service—Laun 210—Celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates.

Saturday, May 6—

  • EWO: Commencement
  • Trad: Commencement

Sunday, May 7—

  • 2 p.m.—Baseball vs. Concordia University Chicago—Baseball Field—Support the men as they take on CUC.
