Weekly Outlook: May 1-May 7

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup: Monday, May 1— Trad: Finals Week Tuesday, May 2— Trad: Finals Week

1 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican University—Baseball Field—Cheer on the men as they face Dominican.

4 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican University—Baseball Field— Come out to support the men during their second game of the day. Wednesday, May 3— Trad: Finals Week

8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel Thursday, May 4— Trad: Finals Week

5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor. Friday, May 5— Trad: Finals Week

6 p.m.—Baccalaureate Service—Laun 210—Celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates. Saturday, May 6— EWO: Commencement

Trad: Commencement Sunday, May 7— 2 p.m.—Baseball vs. Concordia University Chicago—Baseball Field—Support the men as they take on CUC.

