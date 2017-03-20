Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Weekly Outlook: March 21-March 26

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
March 20, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Tuesday, March 21—

  • 11:30 a.m.—Ice Cream Party—Campus Center—The Financial Aid Office and Student Success and Engagement Team are hosting an ice cream party to celebrate the amount of FAFSAs received.

Wednesday, March 22—

  • 5 p.m.—Volunteer trip to St. Vincent De Paul in Plymouth—St. Vincent De Paul—Lakeland is taking a group of students to St. Vincent De Paul to help out at their warehouse.

Thursday, March 23—

  • Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
  • 11 a.m.—Relaxation Vacation—Bossard Hall—Learn to de-stress.
  • 11:15 a.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

Friday, March 24—

  • Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes

Saturday, March 25—

  • 9 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. University of Dubuque—Sports Core—Come out to support the men in their first game of the day.
  • 3 p.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. St. Norbert College—Sports Core—Cheer on the men as they face St. Norbert College.

Sunday, March 26—

  • 6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.
