Weekly Outlook: March 21-March 26

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup: Tuesday, March 21— 11:30 a.m.—Ice Cream Party—Campus Center—The Financial Aid Office and Student Success and Engagement Team are hosting an ice cream party to celebrate the amount of FAFSAs received. Wednesday, March 22— 5 p.m.—Volunteer trip to St. Vincent De Paul in Plymouth—St. Vincent De Paul—Lakeland is taking a group of students to St. Vincent De Paul to help out at their warehouse. Thursday, March 23— Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes

11 a.m.—Relaxation Vacation—Bossard Hall—Learn to de-stress.

11:15 a.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel

5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor. Friday, March 24— Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes Saturday, March 25— 9 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. University of Dubuque—Sports Core—Come out to support the men in their first game of the day.

3 p.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. St. Norbert College—Sports Core—Cheer on the men as they face St. Norbert College. Sunday, March 26— 6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.

