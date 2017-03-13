Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Weekly Outlook: March 13-March 18

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
March 13, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, March 13—

  • EWO: First day of 7W2 classes, 14-wk classes resume

Wednesday, March 15—

  • EWO: Last day to add/drop 7W2 courses
  • 12 p.m.—LEAP Workshop—DVB Room—Charlie Krebs, associate professor of theatre and speech, will be hosting the workshop as he presents on workplace communication.
  • 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel

Thursday, March 16—

  • 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Graduate School—Laun 110—Grab a free lunch while learning tips on getting into graduate school.
  • 11:30 a.m.—SGA Open Forum—1862 Lounge—Bring up any concerns or suggestions you may have regarding campus facilities, programs and policies.
  • 7 p.m.—ThinkHaus: “Youth Sexting – the New First Base”—John Michael Kohler Arts Center—Karin Miofsky, assistant professor of criminal justice, will present about the prevalence and dangers of youth sexting.

Friday, March 17—

  • 4:30 p.m.—Convocation: Senior Art Exhibit—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Check out the artwork of upcoming graduates.

Saturday, March 18—

  • 9 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Ripon College—Sports Core—Come out to support the men as they take on Ripon College.
