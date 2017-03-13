Weekly Outlook: March 13-March 18

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, March 13—

Wednesday, March 15—

12 p.m.—LEAP Workshop—DVB Room—Charlie Krebs, associate professor of theatre and speech, will be hosting the workshop as he presents on workplace communication.

Thursday, March 16—

11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Graduate School—Laun 110—Grab a free lunch while learning tips on getting into graduate school.

11:30 a.m.—SGA Open Forum—1862 Lounge—Bring up any concerns or suggestions you may have regarding campus facilities, programs and policies.