Weekly Outlook: Feb. 7-Feb. 12

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
February 6, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Tuesday, Feb. 7—

  • 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Scholarships—Laun 228—Learn how to become an expert at applying for scholarships.
  • 7 p.m.—Convocation: Introducing Orthodox Judaism—DVB Laun Center—Listen to an introductory overview of Orthodox Judaism.

Wednesday, Feb. 8—

  • 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel

Thursday, Feb. 9—

  • 11:15 a.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

Sunday, Feb. 12—

  • 6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.
