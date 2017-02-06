Weekly Outlook: Feb. 7-Feb. 12
February 6, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Tuesday, Feb. 7—
- 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Scholarships—Laun 228—Learn how to become an expert at applying for scholarships.
- 7 p.m.—Convocation: Introducing Orthodox Judaism—DVB Laun Center—Listen to an introductory overview of Orthodox Judaism.
Wednesday, Feb. 8—
- 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
Thursday, Feb. 9—
- 11:15 a.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
Sunday, Feb. 12—
- 6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.
