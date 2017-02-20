Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Weekly Outlook: Feb. 20-Feb. 26

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
February 20, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, Feb. 20—

  • Presidents’ Day

Tuesday, Feb. 21—

  • 3 p.m.—Workforce Career and Internship Fair—Wisconsin State Fair Grounds—There will be 188 companies and graduate schools in attendance.

Wednesday, Feb. 22—

  • 11:30 a.m.—Coach Carter: Movie Showing—TBD—Come watch the film “Coach Carter” in preparation for the upcoming convocation.
  • 5 p.m.—Men’s Volleyball (Varsity Reserve) vs. Loras University—Woltzen Gymnasium—Cheer on the men during this home game.
  • 7:30 p.m.—Coach Carter: Movie Showing—TBD—Come watch the film “Coach Carter” in preparation for the upcoming convocation.
  • 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel

Thursday, Feb. 23—

  • 11 a.m.—Convocation: Coach Carter—Woltzen Gymnasium—Listen to Coach Carter’s advice about accountability, integrity, teamwork and leadership.
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
  • 7 p.m.—Convocation: Thinkhaus-Understanding Religious Extremism—Mead Public Library—This convocation will feature Karl Kuhn, associate professor of religion.

Saturday, Feb. 25—

  • National History Day
  • 7 p.m.—Convocation: Essence of Heritage—Bradley Theatre—Take part in Lakeland’s annual celebration of diversity.

Sunday, Feb. 26—

  • 6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.
