Weekly Outlook: Feb. 20-Feb. 26
February 20, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Monday, Feb. 20—
- Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 21—
- 3 p.m.—Workforce Career and Internship Fair—Wisconsin State Fair Grounds—There will be 188 companies and graduate schools in attendance.
Wednesday, Feb. 22—
- 11:30 a.m.—Coach Carter: Movie Showing—TBD—Come watch the film “Coach Carter” in preparation for the upcoming convocation.
- 5 p.m.—Men’s Volleyball (Varsity Reserve) vs. Loras University—Woltzen Gymnasium—Cheer on the men during this home game.
- 7:30 p.m.—Coach Carter: Movie Showing—TBD—Come watch the film “Coach Carter” in preparation for the upcoming convocation.
- 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
Thursday, Feb. 23—
- 11 a.m.—Convocation: Coach Carter—Woltzen Gymnasium—Listen to Coach Carter’s advice about accountability, integrity, teamwork and leadership.
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
- 7 p.m.—Convocation: Thinkhaus-Understanding Religious Extremism—Mead Public Library—This convocation will feature Karl Kuhn, associate professor of religion.
Saturday, Feb. 25—
- National History Day
- 7 p.m.—Convocation: Essence of Heritage—Bradley Theatre—Take part in Lakeland’s annual celebration of diversity.
Sunday, Feb. 26—
- 6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.
