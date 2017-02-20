Weekly Outlook: Feb. 20-Feb. 26

6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.

7 p.m.—Convocation: Essence of Heritage—Bradley Theatre—Take part in Lakeland’s annual celebration of diversity.

11 a.m.—Convocation: Coach Carter—Woltzen Gymnasium—Listen to Coach Carter’s advice about accountability, integrity, teamwork and leadership.

7:30 p.m.—Coach Carter: Movie Showing—TBD—Come watch the film “Coach Carter” in preparation for the upcoming convocation.

5 p.m.—Men’s Volleyball (Varsity Reserve) vs. Loras University—Woltzen Gymnasium—Cheer on the men during this home game.

11:30 a.m.—Coach Carter: Movie Showing—TBD—Come watch the film “Coach Carter” in preparation for the upcoming convocation.

3 p.m.—Workforce Career and Internship Fair—Wisconsin State Fair Grounds—There will be 188 companies and graduate schools in attendance.

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup: