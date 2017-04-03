Weekly Outlook: April 3-April 9

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup: Monday, April 3— 7 p.m.—Mental Health Awareness Night—DVB—Listen to students speak about their personal experiences with mental health issues. Thursday, April 6— 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Internship Planning—Laun 110—Grab a free lunch while learning about internships.

5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

7:30 p.m.—International Night—Bradley Theatre—Attend Lakeland’s annual celebration of diversity. Friday, April 7— 7:30 p.m.—Beta vs. Staff Basketball Game—Woltzen Gymnasium—Come out to see the Beta Sigma Omega fraternity take on Lakeland’s staff in a game of basketball. Saturday, April 8— 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Concordia University Chicago—Softball Field—Cheer on the women as they face Concordia. Sunday, April 9— 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on MSOE.

12 p.m.—Softball vs. Dominican University—Softball Field—Support the women during their game against Dominican.

