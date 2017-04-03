Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Weekly Outlook: April 3-April 9

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
April 3, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, April 3—

  • 7 p.m.—Mental Health Awareness Night—DVB—Listen to students speak about their personal experiences with mental health issues.

Thursday, April 6—

  • 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Internship Planning—Laun 110—Grab a free lunch while learning about internships.
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
  • 7:30 p.m.—International Night—Bradley Theatre—Attend Lakeland’s annual celebration of diversity.

Friday, April 7—

  • 7:30 p.m.—Beta vs. Staff Basketball Game—Woltzen Gymnasium—Come out to see the Beta Sigma Omega fraternity take on Lakeland’s staff in a game of basketball.

Saturday, April 8—

  • 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Concordia University Chicago—Softball Field—Cheer on the women as they face Concordia.

Sunday, April 9—

  • 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on MSOE.
  • 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Dominican University—Softball Field—Support the women during their game against Dominican.
