Weekly Outlook: April 3-April 9
April 3, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Monday, April 3—
- 7 p.m.—Mental Health Awareness Night—DVB—Listen to students speak about their personal experiences with mental health issues.
Thursday, April 6—
- 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Internship Planning—Laun 110—Grab a free lunch while learning about internships.
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
- 7:30 p.m.—International Night—Bradley Theatre—Attend Lakeland’s annual celebration of diversity.
Friday, April 7—
- 7:30 p.m.—Beta vs. Staff Basketball Game—Woltzen Gymnasium—Come out to see the Beta Sigma Omega fraternity take on Lakeland’s staff in a game of basketball.
Saturday, April 8—
- 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Concordia University Chicago—Softball Field—Cheer on the women as they face Concordia.
Sunday, April 9—
- 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on MSOE.
- 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Dominican University—Softball Field—Support the women during their game against Dominican.
