Weekly Outlook: April 24-April 30

Close





There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup: Monday, April 24— 7:30 p.m.—Jazz Concert—Bradley Theatre—Listen as jazz students showcase their work. Tuesday, April 25— 8 a.m.—Geocache for College Cash—Main Campus—Find posters hidden throughout the campus and scan their QR code to access a quiz.

3 p.m.—Softball vs. UW-Oshkosh—Softball Field—Rescheduled from April 18. Wednesday, April 26— 3:30 p.m.—New Athletic Facility Groundbreaking Event—Athletic Facility—The whole Lakeland community is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony.

8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel Thursday, April 27— 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor. Friday, April 28— EWO: Last day of 10-wk term

EWO: Last day of 14-wk term and last day of 7W2 term

Trad: Last day of regular classes

3 p.m.—Softball vs. Rockford University—Softball Field—Come out to support the women as they take on Rockford.

4:30 p.m.—Annual Student Art Exhibit and Awards Reception—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Check out the best art pieces created by Lakeland students throughout the school year. Saturday, April 29— 10 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Aurora—Sports Core—Cheer on the men as they face Aurora.

5 p.m.—Alumni Awards Celebration—Main Campus—Celebrate and honor the 2017 alumni award recipients. Sunday, April 30— 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican—Baseball Field—Support the men as they compete in their first home game of the week.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close