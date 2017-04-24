Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Weekly Outlook: April 24-April 30

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
April 24, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, April 24—

  • 7:30 p.m.—Jazz Concert—Bradley Theatre—Listen as jazz students showcase their work.

Tuesday, April 25—

  • 8 a.m.—Geocache for College Cash—Main Campus—Find posters hidden throughout the campus and scan their QR code to access a quiz.
  • 3 p.m.—Softball vs. UW-Oshkosh—Softball Field—Rescheduled from April 18.

Wednesday, April 26—

  • 3:30 p.m.—New Athletic Facility Groundbreaking Event—Athletic Facility—The whole Lakeland community is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony.
  • 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel

Thursday, April 27—

  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

Friday, April 28—

  • EWO: Last day of 10-wk term
  • EWO: Last day of 14-wk term and last day of 7W2 term
  • Trad: Last day of regular classes
  • 3 p.m.—Softball vs. Rockford University—Softball Field—Come out to support the women as they take on Rockford.
  • 4:30 p.m.—Annual Student Art Exhibit and Awards Reception—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Check out the best art pieces created by Lakeland students throughout the school year.

Saturday, April 29—

  • 10 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Aurora—Sports Core—Cheer on the men as they face Aurora.
  • 5 p.m.—Alumni Awards Celebration—Main Campus—Celebrate and honor the 2017 alumni award recipients.

Sunday, April 30—

  • 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican—Baseball Field—Support the men as they compete in their first home game of the week.
