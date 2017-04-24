Weekly Outlook: April 24-April 30
April 24, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Monday, April 24—
- 7:30 p.m.—Jazz Concert—Bradley Theatre—Listen as jazz students showcase their work.
Tuesday, April 25—
- 8 a.m.—Geocache for College Cash—Main Campus—Find posters hidden throughout the campus and scan their QR code to access a quiz.
- 3 p.m.—Softball vs. UW-Oshkosh—Softball Field—Rescheduled from April 18.
Wednesday, April 26—
- 3:30 p.m.—New Athletic Facility Groundbreaking Event—Athletic Facility—The whole Lakeland community is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony.
- 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
Thursday, April 27—
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
Friday, April 28—
- EWO: Last day of 10-wk term
- EWO: Last day of 14-wk term and last day of 7W2 term
- Trad: Last day of regular classes
- 3 p.m.—Softball vs. Rockford University—Softball Field—Come out to support the women as they take on Rockford.
- 4:30 p.m.—Annual Student Art Exhibit and Awards Reception—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Check out the best art pieces created by Lakeland students throughout the school year.
Saturday, April 29—
- 10 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Aurora—Sports Core—Cheer on the men as they face Aurora.
- 5 p.m.—Alumni Awards Celebration—Main Campus—Celebrate and honor the 2017 alumni award recipients.
Sunday, April 30—
- 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Dominican—Baseball Field—Support the men as they compete in their first home game of the week.
