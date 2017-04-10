Weekly Outlook: April 11-April 16
April 10, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Tuesday, April 11—
- 11 a.m.—Spring Music Department Recital—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as students showcase their work.
- 3 p.m.—Softball vs. Mount Mary University—Softball Field—Come out to support the women as they take on Mount Mary.
- 7:30 p.m.—Community Book Read—Bradley Fine Arts Building—The fourth annual Community Book Read features Lauren Groff, author of “Fates and Furies.”
Wednesday, April 12—
- 12 p.m.—LEAP Workshop: Employee Assistance Program—DVB Room—Pamela Krueger from Aurora’s Employee Assistance Program will give a presentation titled, “Living Your Best Life,” during which she will talk about work/life balance, stress in the workplace and gratitude.
- 6 p.m.—Easter Egg Decorating and Games—Ley Chapel—Partake in the Easter egg decorating and games.
- 7 p.m.—Safe Harbor Trivia Night—1862 Lounge—Participate in trivia night.
- 8:15 p.m.—Communion and Easter Service—Ley Chapel
Thursday, April 13—
- EWO: Last day to withdraw from 7W2 courses
- 11 a.m.—SGA Candidate Forum—DVB Room—SGA candidates will introduce themselves and state why they are running for their position.
- 11:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
Friday, April 14—
- EWO: Easter Break
- Trad: Easter Break
Saturday, April 15—
- EWO: Easter Break
- Trad: Easter Break
- 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Alverno—Softball Field—Cheer on the women as they face Alverno.
Sunday, April 16—
- EWO: Easter Break
- Trad: Easter Break
