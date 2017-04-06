Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Video: Japanese Student Association prepares for International Night

Shuka Wong

Shuka Wong, Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

Toshifumi Nitanai, senior business administration major, and Hyori Hintzelman, senior computer science major, explain JSA’s upcoming performance at International Night.

