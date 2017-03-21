SGA holds open forum

The Student Government Association (SGA) held an open forum on Thursday, March 16 at 11:30 a.m. in the 1862 Lounge.

After the meeting was called to order, members discussed “old business,” such as the communication information sessions. SGA has held two communication information sessions with the goal of receiving input on the way Lakeland communicates with the students and how it could be changed for the better.

Members also discussed the recycling project they are currently working on. The goal of the project is to create a sustainability program that integrates green living and recycling into Lakeland’s waste disposal system.

Members then went on to talk about “new business.” They began to brainstorm some social program ideas that they could take part in. Additionally, they discussed the upcoming elections.

SGA ended their meeting by having an “open floor,” during which any student can bring up suggestions or concerns regarding campus facilities, programs and policies. One topic of concern was the potholes in the roads.

The meeting was then called to adjournment. SGA’s next open forum in on Thursday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m.