Registration on the horizon

Mayce Bacon, Staff Reporter
March 19, 2017

Registration for fall courses is right around the corner. Registration starts on Thursday, March 23 and ends on Friday, March 31.

The following is when each student can begin to register for classes based on credits already earned:

  • Advanced Senior – 105 credits or more – Thursday, March 23 at 12 a.m.
  • Senior – 90 credits or more – Friday, March 24 at 12 a.m.
  • Advanced Junior – 75 credits or more – Monday, March 27 at 12 a.m.
  • Junior – 60 credits or more – Tuesday, March 28 at 12 a.m.
  • Advanced Sophomore – 45 credits or more – Wednesday, March 29 at 12 a.m.
  • Sophomore – 30 credits or more – Thursday, March 30 at 12 a.m.
  • Freshmen – Less than 30 credits – Friday, March 31 at 12 a.m.

The “Fall 2017 Schedule of Courses” can be found on my.Lakeland by clicking the “Trad Undergrad Students” tab and then hitting “Registration Page” on the left side of the screen. You’ll follow the same steps to sign up for classes as well.

Before you can register, you’ll need to fill out an advisor evaluation survey, which can be found on the “Registration Page.” This survey is available for you to complete now.

Once you complete the survey and registration begins, you’ll also need to complete the registration disclosure agreement, which can be found on the “Registration Page.”

If you have any questions, contact your advisor.

