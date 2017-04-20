Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

Shuka Wong, Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

On Thursday, April 13, there was a Student Government Association Candidate Forum, during which candidates for next year’s SGA introduced themselves.

During the forum, each president and vice president candidate received two minutes to introduce themselves while each senate candidate received one minute.

There is only one platform running for next year, which is called Student Initiative for Positive Change (SIPC). Brandon Herrin, president of the platform, explained that his goal for the upcoming year is to work on students interacting with each other.

Herrin said, “students need to support one another in their various events and this will help to lead to a more unified campus.”

During the Q&A portions of the forum, there was a general concern from the audience about communication, as they asked candidates how they will improve communication between students and professors.

Voting for SGA will run until Friday, April 21 at 12 p.m. in the Campus Center Lounge.

Print Friendly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake: Hockey Mentor

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    News

    Gallery: Community Book Read features Groff

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    Art & Features

    Video: Faces of Lakeland

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    News

    Weekly Outlook: April 17-April 23

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    Art & Features

    Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    News

    Betas take on “Week of the Bull”

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    News

    Global Student Association presents International Night

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    News

    Weekly Outlook: April 11-April 16

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    News

    Greek parties now held in 1862 Lounge

  • Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

    News

    Video: Japanese Student Association prepares for International Night

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions