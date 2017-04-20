Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

On Thursday, April 13, there was a Student Government Association Candidate Forum, during which candidates for next year’s SGA introduced themselves.

During the forum, each president and vice president candidate received two minutes to introduce themselves while each senate candidate received one minute.

There is only one platform running for next year, which is called Student Initiative for Positive Change (SIPC). Brandon Herrin, president of the platform, explained that his goal for the upcoming year is to work on students interacting with each other.

Herrin said, “students need to support one another in their various events and this will help to lead to a more unified campus.”

During the Q&A portions of the forum, there was a general concern from the audience about communication, as they asked candidates how they will improve communication between students and professors.

Voting for SGA will run until Friday, April 21 at 12 p.m. in the Campus Center Lounge.