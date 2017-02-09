Lunch and Learn provides scholarship help

The Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, Feb. 7 was led by Laura Lange, assistant director of financial aid, as she presented on the topic of scholarships.

Lange began her presentation by defining what a scholarship is. She then proceeded to state what scholarship providers look for, such as leadership, community service and extracurriculars.

Lange also talked about scholarship resources that are available for students. She recommended that students go to my.Lakeland.edu, click “Trad Undergrad Students,” then “Financial Aid-Trad UG Program” and then scroll to the bottom to find scholarship opportunities that Lakeland is made aware of.

After discussing scholarship resources and tools, Lange warned students to look out for scholarship scams. She informed students to never pay money to submit an application and to also never pay for fees associated with obtaining a scholarship.

She closed her presentation by talking about the application process. She advised students to apply early and apply often.

For more information on scholarships, contact Lange at langelm@lakeland.edu.