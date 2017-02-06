Lakeland celebrates life of Werner
February 6, 2017
The Lakeland community gathered together to celebrate the life of Chris Werner, assistant professor of music and director of bands, on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Bradley Theatre. Werner passed away on Dec. 8 after a battle with cancer.
Leave a Comment
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.