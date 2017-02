Lakeland celebrates life of Werner

Jacob Nault, senior education major, speaks about how Werner would try to “help people as much as he could, and even get a laugh in.” ( Chase Lindgren

Reinlyn Tucker, 2015 Lakeland alumni, talks about how Werner helped her with her lack of confidence and courage. ( Chase Lindgren

Brandon Farmer, senior criminal justice major, states that Werner was one of the first professors to reach out to him and make his first year at Lakeland a good one. ( Chase Lindgren

The Lakeland community gathered together to celebrate the life of Chris Werner, assistant professor of music and director of bands, on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Bradley Theatre. Werner passed away on Dec. 8 after a battle with cancer.