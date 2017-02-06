Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Lakeland celebrates life of Werner

  • Jay Burkard, Werner’s partner, performs a clarinet piece in Werner’s memory. (Chase Lindgren)
  • Brandon Farmer, senior criminal justice major, states that Werner was one of the first professors to reach out to him and make his first year at Lakeland a good one. (Chase Lindgren)
  • Reinlyn Tucker, 2015 Lakeland alumni, talks about how Werner helped her with her lack of confidence and courage. (Chase Lindgren)
  • Jacob Nault, senior education major, speaks about how Werner would try to “help people as much as he could, and even get a laugh in.” (Chase Lindgren)
  • Rev. Lex Cade-White closes the celebration with a prayer. (Chase Lindgren)
  • Roses lay in memory of Werner. (Chase Lindgren)
  • (Chase Lindgren)

Chase Lindgren, Visual Media Editor
February 6, 2017

The Lakeland community gathered together to celebrate the life of Chris Werner, assistant professor of music and director of bands, on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Bradley Theatre. Werner passed away on Dec. 8 after a battle with cancer.

