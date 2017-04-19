Gallery: Community Book Read features Groff
On Tuesday, April 11, the fourth annual Community Book Read presented author Lauren Groff. She led a discussion on her book “Fates and Furies,” which was a New York Times bestseller, finalist for the National Book Award and Amazon’s #1 Best Book of the Year in 2015.
