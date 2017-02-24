Essence of Heritage to honor diversity and Black History Month

On Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., Essence of Heritage will be taking place in the Bradley Theatre. Students will earn one convocation credit for attending this event.

The event is going to feature artistic performances by Lakeland students as well as African drumming by Ina Onilu. There will also be recognition of African-American students’ academic achievements.

Jaliyah Henderson, freshman business major, stated, “I am ready for the show and happy to represent my culture.”

Essence of Heritage will be hosted by the Beta Sigma Omega Fraternity and the Black Student Union.