Board of Trustees adopts Lakeland’s reduced budget

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
June 14, 2017

The Lakeland University Board of Trustees approved Lakeland’s 2017-18 budget at its Thursday, May 25 meeting.

Due to current enrollment, Lakeland decreased its operating budget by 9.2 percent, making the total operating budget $41.9 million.

The reductions led to personnel cutbacks and continuing to leave vacant positions unfilled. Additional reductions were made in other expense categories, as well.

David Gallianetti, director of external relations, said, “These are difficult decisions—especially those that involve the lives of people—and they were not made lightly. Lakeland’s leadership team spent significant time on this recommendation to the board, and is confident this budget is best for the institution at this time.”

