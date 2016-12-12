Weekly Outlook: Dec. 12-Dec. 18
December 12, 2016
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Monday, Dec. 12—
- EWO: Christmas Break
- Trad: Finals Week
- Smoothie Bar and Stress Balls—Time and location to be determined
- 9 p.m.—Late Night Breakfast—Bossard Hall—Take a study break to have breakfast late at night.
Tuesday, Dec. 13—
- EWO: Christmas Break
- Trad: Finals Week
- Aqua Massage Beds—Time and location to be determined
Wednesday, Dec. 14—
- EWO: Christmas Break
- Trad: Finals Week
- 12:15 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel
- 4:30 p.m.—Wing Wednesday—Bossard Hall—Residence Life is hosting a wing-eating contest and a chicken-calling contest.
- 6 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Finlandia—Woltzen Gymnasium—Come out to support the men during this home game.
- 8:15 p.m.—Wednesday Worship—Ley Chapel
Thursday, Dec. 15—
- EWO: Christmas Break
- Trad: Finals Week
- 11 a.m.—Trail Mix Snack Break—Campus Center—Take a study break to grab a snack.
- 3 p.m.—Faculty and Staff Holiday Bash—1862 Lounge—Get in the holiday spirit.
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
Friday, Dec. 16—
- EWO: Christmas Break
- Trad: Finals Week
Saturday, Dec. 17—
- EWO: Christmas Break
- Trad: Christmas Break
Sunday, Dec. 18—
- EWO: Christmas Break
- Trad: Christmas Break
