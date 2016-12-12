Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Weekly Outlook: Dec. 12-Dec. 18

Emma Schad, Copy Editor
December 12, 2016

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, Dec. 12—

  • EWO: Christmas Break
  • Trad: Finals Week
  • Smoothie Bar and Stress Balls—Time and location to be determined
  • 9 p.m.—Late Night Breakfast—Bossard Hall—Take a study break to have breakfast late at night.

Tuesday, Dec. 13—

  • EWO: Christmas Break
  • Trad: Finals Week
  • Aqua Massage Beds—Time and location to be determined

Wednesday, Dec. 14—

  • EWO: Christmas Break
  • Trad: Finals Week
  • 12:15 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel
  • 4:30 p.m.—Wing Wednesday—Bossard Hall—Residence Life is hosting a wing-eating contest and a chicken-calling contest.
  • 6 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Finlandia—Woltzen Gymnasium—Come out to support the men during this home game.
  • 8:15 p.m.—Wednesday Worship—Ley Chapel

Thursday, Dec. 15—

  • EWO: Christmas Break
  • Trad: Finals Week
  • 11 a.m.—Trail Mix Snack Break—Campus Center—Take a study break to grab a snack.
  • 3 p.m.—Faculty and Staff Holiday Bash—1862 Lounge—Get in the holiday spirit.
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

Friday, Dec. 16—

  • EWO: Christmas Break
  • Trad: Finals Week

Saturday, Dec. 17—

  • EWO: Christmas Break
  • Trad: Christmas Break

Sunday, Dec. 18—

  • EWO: Christmas Break
  • Trad: Christmas Break
